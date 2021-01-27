Virginia receives failing grade on State of Tobacco Control report

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The State of Tobacco Control report shows Virginia received a failing grade in all categories, including tobacco prevention and control program funding, tobacco taxes, smoke-free air, access to cessation services and flavored tobacco products.

The report looks at the state’s efforts to reduce tobacco use and address the youth vaping epidemic.

Director of Advocacy from the American Lung Association Aleks Casper says this grade is not uncommon for the state, and they are trying to help the situation by pushing for a bill to be passed to raise the tax on tobacco. She says raising it to more than a dollar is necessary for it to be a public health benefit.

Casper says an issue that hinders their report is not knowing all of the places throughout the state that sell tobacco products, and the state needs a tobacco retail licensing program.

“The retail licensing is so important because, in order for us to take those next other steps, right, we have to know who in Virginia is selling these products, and then they have to have a license to do so,” Casper said.

Casper says the license to sell tobacco products is not part of their criteria, but it helps control where young adults under 21 have access to it.

