Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine offers alternate to Trump impeachment trial

By Max Marcilla, NBC29
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, is looking at the possibility of censuring former President Donald Trump instead of going forward with an impeachment trial in the Senate.

“I have been talking with a number of my colleagues, a handful, not, you know, 40, for a couple of weeks about the likelihood that we would fall short on impeachment,” Kaine said. “By doing that, not only would we fall short, but we would use time for something that we could be using for COVID relief, which I think is just so dire right now. And so I’ve been exploring that.”

Sen. Kaine’s comments come after 45 Republican senators voted in favor of a motion put forward by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) saying the impeachment trial is unconstitutional.

“The vote on the Paul motion yesterday was completely clarifying that we’re not going to get near 67 votes,” Kaine said. “To do a trial knowing you’ll get 55 votes at the max seems to me to be not the right prioritization of our time right now. Obviously, we do a trial, maybe we can do it fast, but my top priority is COVID relief... and getting the Biden cabinet approved.”

A Senate censure is a formal statement of disapproval, and since 1789, the Senate has censured nine of its members. A president has only been censured once. Andrew Jackson was censured in 1834.

“I think there is a need for some accountability and some consequences, and I think many Republicans, if you look at the words that they’ve used about what happened on January 6 and the president’s role in it, they’ve essentially stated that if we can do something like this and have it be bipartisan and thereby, potentially - potentially - avoid a trial, I think that would be beneficial. But we’re not there yet,” Kaine said.

The Senate impeachment trial of Trump is set to get underway early next month.

