Virginia Senate votes to censure Amanda Chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate has voted to censure Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) following her involvement in the rally-turned-insurrection at the United States Capitol.

SR91 passed in a bipartisan vote of 24-9 on Wednesday.

“Since taking her oath in 2016, Senator Amanda Chase has over and over again engaged in behavior unbecoming of a Senator. She propagated conspiracy theories; lied to her constituents, followers, and colleagues; praised those who espoused racist and anti-Semitic sentiments; and on many other occasions brought disrepute upon herself, and by extension, the Senate of Virginia. Senator Amanda Chase’s conduct had to be held accountable, and that’s what we did today,” Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said.

There have been growing calls for Chase to resign following the violence in Washington, but Chase says she left DC before the riots broke out. Chase says she won’t step down.

Senate Republican Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City), Caucus Chairman Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover), Caucus Co-Chairman Mark D. Obenshain (R-Rockingham), Caucus Whips William M. Stanley, Jr. (R-Franklin) and Bryce E. Reeves (R-Spotsylvania), and Republican Leader Pro-Tempore Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) released the following statement in part:

“Senator Chase’s selfishness and constant need for media attention, with which the Senate Republican Caucus is keenly familiar, brought us to the situation in which the Senate found itself today.

“Republican senators were guided by their consciences on Senate Resolution 91, with each member making their own determination and judgment on the best course of action. All, however, are united in their disappointment in Senator Chase and their disdain for her actions.”

