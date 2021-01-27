Advertisement

W.Va. AG Morrisey leads six-state letter to President Biden to be mindful of separation of powers

Patrick Morrisey
Patrick Morrisey(WDTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV/Press Release of Attorney General Morrisey’s Office) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a six-state coalition in writing a letter that encourages President Joe Biden to be mindful of the Constitution’s separation of powers and the authority of sovereign states relative to that of the federal government.

According to a press release from Morrisey’s office, the letter says the coalition will be “vigilant in watching for and opposing federal overreach, especially when such action puts jobs and civil liberties at risk.”

The release says if the new administration governs in a manner inconsistent with these tenets, the coalition says it will be their responsibility to challenge the administration’s actions in court.

“The President cannot cut constitutional corners or shirk statutory strictures without inevitably doing more harm to our country than good,” Attorney General Morrisey led in writing. “The foundations of our republic and American life are embedded within our Constitution’s carefully crafted design. Accordingly, today by this letter we respectfully urge you when pursuing your policy priorities to honor the core constitutional tenets which should be appreciated and respected by every person entrusted with the honor and burdens of the presidency.”

You can read the full letter here.

