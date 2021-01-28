ACPD searching for missing woman

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman.

Police announced Thursday, January 28, that 85-year-old Eve Smith had been reported missing. Authorities say Smith may be driving to New York in a red 2011 Honda CRV with NY license plate EVC-5674.

ACPD says there are concerns about Smith’s mental health.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-296-5807.

