Advertisement

ACSO: Stuarts Draft couple charged after allegedly stealing $50,000 from elderly woman

Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.
Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a Stuarts Draft couple has been charged after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from a woman in her 70s.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Melissa Morris-Gitchell and her husband, 46-year-old Leonard Gitchell II, used the money to purchase vehicles.

Officials say the victim had been under the care of the couple when the alleged thefts took place.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, both individuals were charged with one felony count of financial exploitation of a mentally incapacitated adult, and both individuals remain free on bond.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Northam discusses vaccine transparency during COVID-19 briefing Wednesday; extends restrictions through Feb.
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards
Senator Tim Kaine
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine offers alternate to Trump impeachment trial
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,227 on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech...
State leaders urge White House to prioritize W.Va. in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Phone Generic
VDH creates text messaging service for COVID-19 test results
Eve Smith. Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
ACPD searching for missing woman
COVID-19 Vaccine
VHHA says Va. hospitals have administered more than 317,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far