Advertisement

AG asks Supreme Court to reject appeal in Lee statue case

Courtesy WWBT
Courtesy WWBT(WWBT)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to reject an appeal from a group of Richmond residents seeking to stop the governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

In a brief filed Wednesday afternoon, Herring urged the court to reject the plaintiffs’ petition for an appeal outright or expedite the proceedings if the court decides to hear the case.

A circuit court judge sided with the state after a trial in October. But an injunction remains in place that bars its removal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Northam discusses vaccine transparency during COVID-19 briefing Wednesday; extends restrictions through Feb.
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards
Senator Tim Kaine
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine offers alternate to Trump impeachment trial
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,227 on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech...
State leaders urge White House to prioritize W.Va. in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Phone Generic
VDH creates text messaging service for COVID-19 test results
Eve Smith. Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
ACPD searching for missing woman
COVID-19 Vaccine
VHHA says Va. hospitals have administered more than 317,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far
Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.
ACSO: Stuarts Draft couple charged after allegedly stealing $50,000 from elderly woman