AG asks Supreme Court to reject appeal in Lee statue case
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to reject an appeal from a group of Richmond residents seeking to stop the governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
In a brief filed Wednesday afternoon, Herring urged the court to reject the plaintiffs’ petition for an appeal outright or expedite the proceedings if the court decides to hear the case.
A circuit court judge sided with the state after a trial in October. But an injunction remains in place that bars its removal.
