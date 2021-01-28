AG asks Supreme Court to reject appeal in Lee statue case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to reject an appeal from a group of Richmond residents seeking to stop the governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

In a brief filed Wednesday afternoon, Herring urged the court to reject the plaintiffs’ petition for an appeal outright or expedite the proceedings if the court decides to hear the case.

A circuit court judge sided with the state after a trial in October. But an injunction remains in place that bars its removal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.