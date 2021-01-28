City of Richmond to distribute 200 outdoor heat lamps to small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney announced Richmond will be distributing 200 outdoor heat lamps to small businesses.

The city’s Department of Economic Development and the Provisional Policy Advisor for Restaurants and Small Business are coordinating the distribution of the outdoor heat lamps donated by Evergreen Enterprises.

The online registration process is designed to verify the eligibility of small businesses to receive an outdoor heat lamp.

Eligible small businesses must be currently open for business, sell prepared meals and/or beverages, or provide take-out prepared meals and/or beverages, and operate in a commercial building.

They must also have a permanent approved outdoor dining/patio space, a temporary approved outdoor dining/patio space, an active application to get approval for an outdoor dining/patio space, or an outdoor waiting area for customers.

Businesses that have up to six outdoor seats and/or an outdoor customer pick-up area will be eligible to receive one outdoor heat lamp. Businesses that have seven or more outdoor seats will be eligible to receive two outdoor heat lamps.

Applications will be accepted beginning on January 28, and will go until noon through February 1.

Businesses that are approved will be notified via email or telephone with instructions to pick up their outdoor heat lamp(s).

To register, click here.

