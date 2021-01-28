Dukes hoping to again contend for CAA & FCS national title this spring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing for the upcoming FCS spring season.

The Dukes, who began practice last week, are scheduled to play eight games in the regular season, ranging from February to April, before a modified FCS postseason. The CAA postponed the regularly-scheduled 2020 fall season due to COVID-19 concerns.

JMU is coming off a 2019 season in which the Dukes went 14-2 overall, won the CAA title, and finished as FCS national runner-up. Despite losing multiple standout players from that squad, James Madison is hoping to again attain lofty goals during the shortened spring season.

“We have a lot of seniors returning and we’ve brought some transfers in and we really like the freshman class that we recruited that had the benefit of fall (practice),” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti during the CAA’s preseason Zoom press conference Wednesday morning. “So I think this team can be as good as it makes it’s mind up to be.”

For JMU and all the FCS teams participating in the spring season, the toughest opponent may be COVID-19.

“What are we willing to do to be the best we can be to stay away from the virus? And what are we willing to give up and stay away from the virus and be available?”, said Cignetti. “Availability is the key to the drill right now.”

James Madison is scheduled to open the 2021 spring season Saturday, February 20 with a home game against Morehead State.

