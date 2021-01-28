Advertisement

Economists: Virginia and Hampton Roads could see growth

(WHSV)
By The Virginian-Pilot and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Economists say the economy in the U.S., the state of Virginia and the Hampton Roads region could see growth this year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the prediction comes from Old Dominion University professors Robert McNab and Vinod Agarwal. They presented their annual forecasts on Wednesday.

McNab said that we could see “another roaring 20s,” if the country plays its COVID-19 vaccine cards right.

McNab said much of the nation’s job recovery will depend on the vaccine roll-out and the willingness of individuals to get a shot. He said that vaccinations will lead to lower infections and more jobs. But the recovery could be delayed if there is significant resistance to the vaccine or constraints in the supply of the vaccine.

