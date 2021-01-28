Extreme rain and snow in the West, severe weather in the Southeast

(ABC News) - Extreme weather continues to happen from coast to coast. A tornado touched down in Tallahassee, Florida Wednesday while up to 8 feet of snow is expected to fall this week in the mountains of Northern California.

An atmospheric river is continuing to flow across the West blanketing the mountains with blizzard conditions and feet of snow.

The lower elevations continue to see torrential rain. In Monterey County, California a mudslide trapped residents and damaged as many as two dozen homes. Officials had urged people to evacuate, but many like Austin Larick, a resident of Monterey County, chose to stay.

“I’m not as concerned as my wife, she’s pretty worried about it. But on the other hand, we’re ready if we need to go,” said Larick.

Further north in Sonoma County, wind sent outdoor dining tents sailing down the street and trees crashed into a home. Luckily, the two people inside were not hurt.

Children and teachers had to shelter in school hallways as a tornado touched down in Tallahassee, Florida.

The airport in Tallahassee was forced to close for a time as the tornado flipped a plane.

Back in the West, that same system caused a pileup on I-40 in Arizona. In Sedona, Arizona the national guard had to use a blackhawk helicpoter to rescue three stranded climbers.

Up to 10 inches of rain is expected in parts of California into today.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.