Kaine discusses COVID-19 relief bill, calls for use of Defense Production Act for vaccines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Biden Administration’s $1.9 trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill is facing an uphill battle in Congress, even with a Democratic majority. Still, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says he expects a strong bipartisan deal to be reached.

Lawmakers are bringing an even bigger one to the table just a month after the last COVID-19 relief bill was passed. The new bill has wide-ranging implications. Provisions in it would see additional direct payments, more small business relief, and new support for state and local governments.

“We acted in a bipartisan way at the end of the year to do this $900 billion package to provide assistance to individuals, families, small businesses, and particularly funding for additional vaccine development and deployment. Bluntly, it’s not enough,” Sen. Kaine said. “Americans are still suffering, lack of work, they’re suffering, loss of businesses, small businesses closing, particularly in some sectors like restaurants and hospitality.”

Congressional Democrats plan to use budget reconciliation, a tool to allow some bills to pass with only a simple majority vote. Since that process was implemented in 1980, budget reconciliation has been used by both parties a total of 21 times, most recently in 2017. However, even getting to 50 votes in the Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie, could be a challenge with slim Democratic margins. Kaine says that’s where negotiation will be key, and he expects the final product will have lawmakers on both sides of the aisle behind it.

“There will be a lot in this bill that will have powerful benefit to Republican states and congressional districts and powerful benefit to Republican citizens,” Kaine explained. “The budget reconciliation tool, yep, you can do it by simple majority, but we’re in earnest dialogue with Republicans about what should be in it.”

With vaccine rollout lagging behind across the country, Sen. Kaine is calling on the White House to fully use the Defense Production Act to support vaccination efforts, a move the Biden administration announced last week. Kaine says the administration also needs to set clear goals - as even a friendly majority in Congress will be holding them to their promises.

“Congress has to hold the administration accountable for announcing a plan that has real metrics so we can measure it, and then making sure that we stay on them so that we can see whether we’re in fact meeting the plan,” Kaine explained.

