Lewis, Morse lead JMU to convincing win over Towson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Towson, 78-63, Wednesday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
Matt Lewis scored a team-high 23 points for the Dukes while knocking down five three-pointers. Vado Morse scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half to help JMU build a big lead going into halftime.
JMU improves to 3-1 in Colonial Athletic Association play and 8-5 overall. Currently, the Dukes are scheduled to return to action next Wednesday (Feb. 3) with a home game against Elon. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.