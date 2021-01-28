Advertisement

Lewis, Morse lead JMU to convincing win over Towson

The James Madison men's basketball team defeated Towson, 78-63, Wednesday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Towson, 78-63, Wednesday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Towson, 78-63, Wednesday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

Matt Lewis scored a team-high 23 points for the Dukes while knocking down five three-pointers. Vado Morse scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half to help JMU build a big lead going into halftime.

JMU improves to 3-1 in Colonial Athletic Association play and 8-5 overall. Currently, the Dukes are scheduled to return to action next Wednesday (Feb. 3) with a home game against Elon. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

