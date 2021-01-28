MBU to launch Doctor of Nursing Practice program

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Mary Baldwin University is launching a new Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program in its Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences.

Mary Baldwin University (MBU) says the new program starts in August 2021.

According to a press release from MBU, students will be able to pursue a specialization as either a Family Nurse Practioner or Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practioner.

The press release says the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) is one of two terminal degrees in nursing, but it is the only one focused on practice-based training and translational research. MBU says the DNP is not required to become a nurse practitioner, but the American Association of Colleges of Nursing recommends that all nurse practitioners hold a DNP by 2025.

MBU says the university will offer a special DNP track for nurse practitioners who already hold a Master of Science in Nursing to help them meet this goal.

“As demand for primary care physicians outpaces the supply, there is wide agreement that doctorally prepared advanced practice nurses are essential to solving the physician shortage and increasing access to healthcare both nationally and right here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Pamela R. Fox, president of Mary Baldwin University, in the press release.

The DNP will be delivered in a hybrid format, MBU says, providing students with online study and up to three visits to campus each year for clinical instruction.

The press release says the curriculum for the program will emphasize collaboration with instruction by professionals representing various health disciplines.

“The hybrid nature of our DNP program ensures that it is accessible to working nurses without sacrificing the value of in-person, hands-on instruction,” said Deborah Greubel, DNP, MBU’s chief health officer and vice president of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences, in the press release. “As an advanced practice nurse myself, the importance of an interprofessional approach to educating healthcare leaders cannot be overstated.”

Applications for the DNP class are currently being accepted through NursingCAS. Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing or a Master of Science in Nursing and an unrestricted RN license, among other criteria.

Click here to learn more about the program.

