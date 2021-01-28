Nickel’s triple-double leads East Rock past top-ranked Charlottesville
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel recorded a triple-double to lead the East Rockingham boys basketball team to a 63-47 win over Charlottesville in a matchup between two of the top teams in the state Wednesday evening in Elkton.
Nickel scored 21 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists in the victory. Cooper Keyes poured in 18 points and recorded five steals for East Rockingham.
Charlottesville entered the matchup ranked No. 1 in the state among VHSL Class 3 teams by Virginia Preps. The publication has East Rockingham ranked No. 2 among VHSL Class 2 teams.
H.S. Basketball Scores - Wednesday, January 27
BOYS
East Rockingham 63, Charlottesville 47
Staunton 42, Fort Defiance 32
Strasburg 47, Luray 40
Page County 60, Stonewall Jackson 40
GIRLS
Buffalo Gap 58, Waynesboro 15
Fort Defiance 53, Staunton 50
Luray 66, Strasburg 62
Page County 46, Stonewall Jackson 38
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
BOYS
Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham): 21 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists
Cooper Keyes (East Rockingham): 18 points, 5 steals
Canaan Pierce (Page County): 24 points, 13 rebounds
Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 15 points
GIRLS
Taylor Hankins (Page County): 15 points
Breanna Franklin (Stonewall Jackson): 17 points
