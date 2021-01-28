Nickel’s triple-double leads East Rock past top-ranked Charlottesville

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel recorded a triple-double to lead the East Rockingham boys basketball team to a 63-47 win over Charlottesville in a matchup between two of the top teams in the state Wednesday evening in Elkton.

Nickel scored 21 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists in the victory. Cooper Keyes poured in 18 points and recorded five steals for East Rockingham.

Charlottesville entered the matchup ranked No. 1 in the state among VHSL Class 3 teams by Virginia Preps. The publication has East Rockingham ranked No. 2 among VHSL Class 2 teams.

H.S. Basketball Scores - Wednesday, January 27

BOYS

East Rockingham 63, Charlottesville 47

Staunton 42, Fort Defiance 32

Strasburg 47, Luray 40

Page County 60, Stonewall Jackson 40

GIRLS

Buffalo Gap 58, Waynesboro 15

Fort Defiance 53, Staunton 50

Luray 66, Strasburg 62

Page County 46, Stonewall Jackson 38

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

BOYS

Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham): 21 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

Cooper Keyes (East Rockingham): 18 points, 5 steals

Canaan Pierce (Page County): 24 points, 13 rebounds

Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 15 points

GIRLS

Taylor Hankins (Page County): 15 points

Breanna Franklin (Stonewall Jackson): 17 points

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.