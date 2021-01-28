Advertisement

Nickel’s triple-double leads East Rock past top-ranked Charlottesville

Tyler Nickel recorded a triple-double to lead the East Rockingham boys basketball team to a...
Tyler Nickel recorded a triple-double to lead the East Rockingham boys basketball team to a 63-47 win over Charlottesville.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel recorded a triple-double to lead the East Rockingham boys basketball team to a 63-47 win over Charlottesville in a matchup between two of the top teams in the state Wednesday evening in Elkton.

Nickel scored 21 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists in the victory. Cooper Keyes poured in 18 points and recorded five steals for East Rockingham.

Charlottesville entered the matchup ranked No. 1 in the state among VHSL Class 3 teams by Virginia Preps. The publication has East Rockingham ranked No. 2 among VHSL Class 2 teams.

H.S. Basketball Scores - Wednesday, January 27

BOYS

East Rockingham 63, Charlottesville 47

Staunton 42, Fort Defiance 32

Strasburg 47, Luray 40

Page County 60, Stonewall Jackson 40

GIRLS

Buffalo Gap 58, Waynesboro 15

Fort Defiance 53, Staunton 50

Luray 66, Strasburg 62

Page County 46, Stonewall Jackson 38

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

BOYS

Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham): 21 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

Cooper Keyes (East Rockingham): 18 points, 5 steals

Canaan Pierce (Page County): 24 points, 13 rebounds

Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 15 points

GIRLS

Taylor Hankins (Page County): 15 points

Breanna Franklin (Stonewall Jackson): 17 points

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Waynesboro
Facing $400,000 in unpaid utilities, Waynesboro reinstates disconnections as last resort
Harrisonburg Police asking for public’s assistance identifying two subjects who allegedly pocketed customer’s credit card
Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, of Waynesboro.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charlottesville man facing charges following arrest operation in Waynesboro
HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership

Latest News

The James Madison football team is preparing for the upcoming FCS spring season.
Dukes hoping to again contend for CAA & FCS national title this spring
No. 20 Virginia Tech earns road win at Notre Dame
The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Towson, 78-63, Wednesday evening at the...
Lewis, Morse lead JMU to convincing win over Towson
Dukes fall to Northeastern, 77-69
Dukes fall to Northeastern, 77-69