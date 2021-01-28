Advertisement

No. 20 Virginia Tech earns road win at Notre Dame

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 20 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated Notre Dame, 62-51, Wednesday evening.

Keve Aluma scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Justyn Mutts scored 14 points and hauled in 11 boards for the Hokies. Naheim Alleyne led Virginia Tech in scoring with 15 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Virginia Tech improves to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in ACC play. The Hokies are scheduled to host No. 8 Virginia Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

