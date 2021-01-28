Advertisement

Nonprofit providing housing for immunocompromised children through the pandemic

Yellow Door Foundation
Yellow Door Foundation(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has caused many organizations to pivot their business model, but one nonprofit in Charlottesville has been able to continue to provide housing for immunocompromised children and their families during their time at UVA Children’s Hospital.

For nearly three years, the Yellow Door Foundation (YDF)has been providing free long-term housing for immunocompromised patients and their families who are fighting cancer or undergoing an organ transplant at the hospital.

“Yellow Door has not slowed down. Obviously there have been a lot of families that have stayed with Yellow Door since COVID has started, and right now there are three families in the apartments,” YDF Board Member Sephida Artis-Mills said.

Artis-Mills was introduced to the nonprofit after her daughter had to undergo a heart transplant on September 25, 2018. Her family needed a safe place to stay before her daughter went in for surgery.

“After her surgery, we needed somewhere where we didn’t have to be concerned about her being exposed to many people. We were able to keep things pretty close,” Artis-Mills said.

Before the pandemic, YDF had been ahead of the curve by taking extra steps to ensure these children seeking treatment remain healthy. The five apartments it uses for families have antibacterial paint, engineered hardwood flooring, and air purifiers to keep everyone healthy during the duration of their stay.

“There’s just certain elements of the apartment that make it the best place for a child that is immunocompromised,” Artis-Mills said.

So far, the Yellow Door Foundation has provided housing to 42 families. If you’re interested in getting involved with the organization, you can reach out on its InstagramFacebook, or on its website.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Northam discusses vaccine transparency during COVID-19 briefing Wednesday; extends restrictions through Feb.
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards
Senator Tim Kaine
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine offers alternate to Trump impeachment trial
Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.
ACSO: Stuarts Draft couple charged after allegedly stealing $50,000 from elderly woman

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers squash repeal of civil commitment law
Yasmine Guy, 23, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Yasmine Guy
Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug...
Officials report Timberville man facing drug charge
Senator Mark Warner addresses the pandemic and certifying election results.
Sen. Warner announces bill to expand access to affordable health care