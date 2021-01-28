Advertisement

Officials report Timberville man facing drug charge

Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug...
Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force from Kagey's motel room in New Market, Va.(Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports a Timberville man is a facing drug charge after methamphetamine and other controlled substances were seized during the execution of a search warrant.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force says the organization received information on Tuesday, January 26, that 67-year-old Karl Joseph Kagey of Timberville, Va., was residing at the Budget Inn Motel in New Market, Va.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports officials purchased methamphetamine from Kagey during a controlled purchase operation last year. Officials say, as a result, Kagey had an outstanding warrant for drug distribution in Shenandoah County.

According to a press release from the Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, officials also learned Kagey had a large quantity of methamphetamine in his possession inside the motel room.

Officials say they obtained and executed a search warrant at Kagey’s motel room, and Kagey was arrested without incident.

The press release says during the search, officials discovered approximately 241 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $10,200; 100 Xanax pills and 15 Clonazepam pills with a street value of $2,100; three grams of MDMA with a street value of $300; and two doses of LSD with a street value of $20.

The press release also says $1,900 was seized.

Officials say Kagey was transported to RSW jail and charged with distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Northam discusses vaccine transparency during COVID-19 briefing Wednesday; extends restrictions through Feb.
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards
Senator Tim Kaine
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine offers alternate to Trump impeachment trial
Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.
ACSO: Stuarts Draft couple charged after allegedly stealing $50,000 from elderly woman

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers squash repeal of civil commitment law
Yellow Door Foundation
Nonprofit providing housing for immunocompromised children through the pandemic
Yasmine Guy, 23, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Yasmine Guy
Senator Mark Warner addresses the pandemic and certifying election results.
Sen. Warner announces bill to expand access to affordable health care