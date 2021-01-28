Officials report Timberville man facing drug charge

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports a Timberville man is a facing drug charge after methamphetamine and other controlled substances were seized during the execution of a search warrant.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force says the organization received information on Tuesday, January 26, that 67-year-old Karl Joseph Kagey of Timberville, Va., was residing at the Budget Inn Motel in New Market, Va.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports officials purchased methamphetamine from Kagey during a controlled purchase operation last year. Officials say, as a result, Kagey had an outstanding warrant for drug distribution in Shenandoah County.

According to a press release from the Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, officials also learned Kagey had a large quantity of methamphetamine in his possession inside the motel room.

Officials say they obtained and executed a search warrant at Kagey’s motel room, and Kagey was arrested without incident.

The press release says during the search, officials discovered approximately 241 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $10,200; 100 Xanax pills and 15 Clonazepam pills with a street value of $2,100; three grams of MDMA with a street value of $300; and two doses of LSD with a street value of $20.

The press release also says $1,900 was seized.

Officials say Kagey was transported to RSW jail and charged with distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.