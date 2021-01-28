Page Memorial Hospital announces location change for Friday’s COVID-19 vaccination event

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Page Memorial Hospital took to Facebook on Thursday to alert those who have an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Friday, January 29′s vaccination event of a location change.

According to the post, the Valley Health Luray COVID-19 vaccination event will now be held in the Luray VFW Hall, located at 218 Veterans Lane in Luray, Va.

The registration for this COVID-19 vaccination event is open to Phase 1b frontline essential workers and residents aged 65 and older. Please note that this event is full and there are no more appointments available.

