Page Memorial Hospital announces location change for Friday’s COVID-19 vaccination event

The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19 vaccines weekly.
The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19 vaccines weekly.(Source: Gray Media)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Page Memorial Hospital took to Facebook on Thursday to alert those who have an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Friday, January 29′s vaccination event of a location change.

According to the post, the Valley Health Luray COVID-19 vaccination event will now be held in the Luray VFW Hall, located at 218 Veterans Lane in Luray, Va.

The registration for this COVID-19 vaccination event is open to Phase 1b frontline essential workers and residents aged 65 and older. Please note that this event is full and there are no more appointments available.

Location change! Please note that the Valley Health Luray COVID-19 Vaccination POD tomorrow, January 29, will be in...

Posted by Page Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 28, 2021

