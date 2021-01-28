Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors creates resolution to honor late supervisor

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — In November, a member of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81.

While he may no longer be with us, his memory will continue to look over the board’s decisions.

Tuesday night, the board passed a resolution honoring John Richard “Dick” Neese for all the hard work he has done for the community.

A copy of that resolution and a photo of Neese now hangs in the board of supervisors’ meeting room, along with three other framed photos of community leaders who died while in office.

“The resolution talks about Dick’s legacy, his years of service, his commitment to committees and civic organizations that he had served while representing the board of supervisors,” Evan Vass, County Administrator, said. “The resolution just generally tries to encapsulate who Mr. Neese was.”

Vass said a duplicate resolution was given to Neese’s family Tuesday as well.

In December, Josh Stephens was appointed to District 1 to finish Neese’s term through the end of this year.

