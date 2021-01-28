Shenandoah University testing for variant strains of COVID-19

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah University says it is now testing positive COVID-19 samples for potentially more contagious or deadly variants to research the viral outlook of Winchester and Frederick County.

This comes after COVID-19 variants have been identified in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

According to a press release from the university, Shenandoah’s pharmacogenomics and biopharmaceutical sciences departments have recently begun sequencing positive samples from the university community and those provided by Winchester Medical Center to identify any possible variants.

The press release says the departments have yet to find any, but if they do, they will report the findings to local public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Sequencing gives us a better idea of what the local outbreak looks like; it is the only way for us to find new and existing mutations in the virus’s genome,” said Assistant Professor of Pharmacogenomics Solomon Adams in the press release. “Sequence data is shared with the growing international collection of SARS-CoV-2 sequences. Our Frederick County and Winchester outbreak is part of this contribution.”

According to the release, those in the pharmacy department will be able to sequence 12 COVID-19 positive samples each week between Shenandoah’s Winchester campus and its location at INOVA Center for Personalized Health in Fairfax.

The process takes about two full days in the lab to complete.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.