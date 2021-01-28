Advertisement

UVA Center For Politics soon to launch Civility Project

The Rotunda at the University of Virginia.
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia.(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In response to President Joe Biden’s request to “end the uncivil war in America,” the University of Virginia Center for Politics is launching a year-long national Civility Project.

Over the course of the next year the project will offer public programs and classroom resources that promote civil dialogue and help ease tension in political debates.

The Civility Project will focus on the key goal of promoting civility in politics through conversation, cooperation, consultation, and compromise.

“We generally share, for the most part, a set of shared principles. If we can discover that first about one another then it provides a basis of platform for us to better understand the differences on particular details of policy,” UVA Center for Politics Chief of Staff Ken Stroupe said.

Programs for the Civility Project will start to roll out in February.

A new book and television documentary are among other resources that will be available.

