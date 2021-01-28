VDH creates text messaging service for COVID-19 test results

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced a new text messaging tool for COVID-19 exposures and test results.

The new messaging service will assist with timely test verification for users to anonymously submit positive results to others.

Starting on Jan. 28, VDH will begin sending a series of text messages to people who receive a positive COVID-19 viral test result in Virginia.

These texts, which are automatically triggered when VDH receives any positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number, will provide rapid notification and encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and away from other people.

The texts will come from 804-336-3915 and will only be sent between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The messaging, which is also available in Spanish, will then provide a link to the new COVIDWISE Verification Code Portal.

This online portal allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to obtain a self-verification code, which will let them anonymously submit their test result through COVIDWISE, Virginia’s free COVID-19 Exposure Notifications app. These verification codes ensure that only valid positive COVID-19 tests are reported in COVIDWISE.

