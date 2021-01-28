Advertisement

VHHA says Va. hospitals have administered more than 317,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(KFYR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Administration say hospitals across the commonwealth have collectively administered 317,837 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, January 26.

In a press release from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA), this number of COVID-19 vaccines administered represents a 35 percent increase from the more than 234,000 administered doses reported by the organization last week.

VHHA says progress on vaccine administration in Virginia is contingent on a steady and predictable supply of doses made available to hospitals and other health care providers who are participating in the vaccination effort.

The press release from VHHA says “federal government officials have indicated that the Commonwealth can expect to receive 100,000 vaccine doses per week for the foreseeable future, though the Biden Administration has indicated its plans to boost weekly vaccine distribution.”

VHHA says Virginia has also modified its vaccine distribution plan, which says the state will send vaccines to local health departments for distribution, rather than directly to hospitals.

VHHA also says under current conditions, the available supply of hospital vaccine first doses is expected to be exhausted within the next week, as the allocated number of doses places a limit on the number of vaccine doses that can be delivered by hospitals on a daily and weekly basis in the future.

To learn more about the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, and to view their COVID-19 data dashboard, click here.

