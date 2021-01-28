Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers squash repeal of civil commitment law

Virginia Capitol.
Virginia Capitol.(NBC29)
By Denise Lavoie and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have squashed a proposal to repeal a decades-old Virginia law that allows the state to hold certain sex offenders at a psychiatric facility after they complete their criminal sentences.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted to send the bill to the Virginia State Crime Commission for a study, ending its chances of being passed this year.

Democratic Sen. Joe Morrissey was the lead patron of the bill. He argued that the current system is unfair and punishes offenders twice for the same crime. But the bill faced strong opposition from Republicans and opponents who said the current law is needed to protect society from offenders who have been deemed “sexually violent predators.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Northam discusses vaccine transparency during COVID-19 briefing Wednesday; extends restrictions through Feb.
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards
Senator Tim Kaine
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine offers alternate to Trump impeachment trial
Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.
ACSO: Stuarts Draft couple charged after allegedly stealing $50,000 from elderly woman

Latest News

Yellow Door Foundation
Nonprofit providing housing for immunocompromised children through the pandemic
Yasmine Guy, 23, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Yasmine Guy
Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug...
Officials report Timberville man facing drug charge
Senator Mark Warner addresses the pandemic and certifying election results.
Sen. Warner announces bill to expand access to affordable health care