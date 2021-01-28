Advertisement

Wanted: Yasmine Guy

Yasmine Guy, 23, is wanted by the local police.
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Guy is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for receiving stolen goods, driving revoked and hit and run.

Guy is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

