Warner in quarantine after close contact diagnosed with COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The office of Senator Mark Warner released a statement Wednesday saying Warner will be working from home after he learned that a close contact tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement in full can be read below:

“Senator Warner learned today that a close contact has tested positive for COVID-19. While Senator Warner has tested negative, out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance provided by the Office of the Attending Physician, he will be working remotely during his quarantine period.”

