Advertisement

West Virginia expects more virus vaccine doses next week

Stickers and a button given to people who receive their COVID-19 vaccines are displayed...
Stickers and a button given to people who receive their COVID-19 vaccines are displayed Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the National Guard Armory in Charleston, W.Va.(John Raby | AP Photo/John Raby)
By John Raby, Cuneyt Dil and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state is expecting to receive more doses of coronavirus vaccine.

He says an additional 3,700 doses of Moderna vaccine will be sent to the state next week.

The number of active cases statewide continues to decline. West Virginia has gone 11 straight days without at least 1,000 daily confirmed cases of the virus.

According to state health figures, the last time that happened was a 14-day stretch in late November and early December. And for the past 11 days, the number of active cases have dipped each day.

Hospitalizations are down about 33% from a Jan. 5 record of 818 patients.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Northam discusses vaccine transparency during COVID-19 briefing Wednesday; extends restrictions through Feb.
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards
Senator Tim Kaine
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine offers alternate to Trump impeachment trial
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,227 on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech...
State leaders urge White House to prioritize W.Va. in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Phone Generic
VDH creates text messaging service for COVID-19 test results
Eve Smith. Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
ACPD searching for missing woman
COVID-19 Vaccine
VHHA says Va. hospitals have administered more than 317,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far
Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.
ACSO: Stuarts Draft couple charged after allegedly stealing $50,000 from elderly woman