West Virginia expects more virus vaccine doses next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state is expecting to receive more doses of coronavirus vaccine.

He says an additional 3,700 doses of Moderna vaccine will be sent to the state next week.

The number of active cases statewide continues to decline. West Virginia has gone 11 straight days without at least 1,000 daily confirmed cases of the virus.

According to state health figures, the last time that happened was a 14-day stretch in late November and early December. And for the past 11 days, the number of active cases have dipped each day.

Hospitalizations are down about 33% from a Jan. 5 record of 818 patients.

