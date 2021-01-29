Advertisement

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

