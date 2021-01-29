Advertisement

Augusta County Public Schools teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

All school systems in the state are looking to find the new normal after Governor Ralph Northam...
All school systems in the state are looking to find the new normal after Governor Ralph Northam ordered schools to close on March 23.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Beginning on Thursday, Augusta County Public Schools (ACPS) staff were given the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

January 28th and 29th will be Virtual Learning Days for all students:

The current phase for the local health district is Phase 1B which includes K-12 staff.

With the help of VDH, local EMS and the ACPS nurses, ACPS is on track to administer about 1,600 vaccines for ACPS staff between January 28 and 29.

“It’s been just a wonderful response, they have been so excited and so appreciative and so glad and so much... hope is a word that I have heard a lot. This might be step one to seeing this awful pandemic come to an end,” ACPS Superintendent Eric Bond said via Zoom.

Augusta County Public Schools have been operating in a hybrid model that brings together in-person and virtual learning.

“Teaching in a pandemic has not been easy, the fact that they have been able to juggle as many plates as they have since September 1, between our 100 percent distance learners and our hybrid students. It’s been remarkable what they have been able to accomplish so far,” Bond said.

Bond said the second-dose clinic is already scheduled for later in February.

“Certainly this reinforces a lot of the things that we have already put in place, and certainly relieves a lot of anxiety for a lot of folks that are working so hard to ensure we are giving proper education to our children as best we can in a pandemic,” Bond explained.

To find more information about Augusta County Public Schools, click here.

