Central Shenandoah Health District updates the community on vaccine efforts

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Officials with the Central Shenandoah Health District say their phones have been ringing off the hook with questions about when certain people can get their vaccines.

“At this point, that could be many, many weeks,” health district Director Dr. Laura Kornegay explained. “I wish I had better news in regards to that, but that’s where we’re at.”

Dr. Kornegay is asking everyone to be patient as they try to get the vaccine to everyone in the district.

As of now, officials say that the best way to learn more about the vaccines in the area is to go to their district website.

“What we’d like to do is reserve the phone lines for people who do not have internet access and may need help with the registration process,” Dr. Kornegay said.

What about people coming from other districts to get vaccinated in CSHD?

“Our mission has always been to serve the people of Central Shenandoah Health District. That is where our efforts are placed here,” Dr. Kornegay said.

What phase is CSHD focusing on?

“We are concentrating on about 50 percent of our vaccine allocation going to citizens over the age of 65 and the other 50 percent going to the top three 1B tiers of essential workers,” Dr. Kornegay explained. “That would be through the K-12 efforts, homeless, migrant population and the 16-64 with chronic medical issues.”

What is the biggest hold up for vaccines?

“I would say our biggest challenge now is just inventory. Infrastructure in terms of staffing space planning we’ve been able to build that over the last six weeks or so. When we have the inventory ready and available, we are ready to go. The greatest challenge at this point is having vaccine available to deliver,” Dr. Kornegay explained.

Officials from CSHD say the best way find the latest information on vaccines is to check the Central Shenandoah Health District’s website.

