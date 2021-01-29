Citizen committee suggests new carts, altered fees, & new programs to better Gypsy Hill Golf Course

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Gypsy Hill Golf Course in Staunton is a century old, but to keep the hilly course open another one hundred years, it needs improvements.

Thursday night, City Council heard from the citizen advisory committee tasked with creating a vision to better the public course.

Three months after the committee got to work, they went before city leaders with a clear message -- the golf course needs new carts.

“Everybody in the valley knows how bad our carts are because we haven’t invested in them in numbers of years,” said Councilman Steve Claffey.

Right now, Gypsy Hill Golf Course has 33 golf carts.

“That’s total with everything running. And six or seven of those won’t go up two of our hills at Gypsy Hill, so our customers have to get out and actually push them up the hill,” stated Gypsy Hill Golf Pro Wes Allred.

The average age of the carts is 20 years old.

“Carts are usually turned in at most courses in at between four and eight years,” said committee chair Walt Obenschain.

The committee, backed by Parks and Recreation leaders, is recommending the city buy 55 new carts for a price tag of $242,000.

“To be a revenue generator for the city we only have to put out each cart ten times a year with two people riding in it and we’re just to reach the break-even point,” said Staunton’s Superintendent of Recreation James Corbett.

Other phase one recommendations include raising cart rentals $2 and green fees by $5, offering youth and women’s programs, and lowering the member rate to $300.

“Offer them a quality product at a quality price. We have all kinds of different entry points where every single person can play at Gypsy Hill,” said Corbett.

Phases two and three are evolving ideas and programs for when the course is more financially viable.

“What we’re doing here is asking the taxpayers to make an investment in a business venture,” stated Councilwoman Brenda Mead. “And since we don’t really have a track record to look at I think the rational thing to do is actually to have a business plan.”

“For me, this investment is about foresight for the future of our city,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes.

“If we could just get 50 carts going. Start doing some tournaments. Get some people out there. Get some kids out there, it will boom,” said Claffey.

If City Council decides to buy carts, that could be included in the city’s 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.

