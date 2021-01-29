Advertisement

E-ZPass drivers may have accounts closed

(WNDU)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - E-ZPass users who are not driving much anymore may soon have their accounts closed.

Some drivers are getting notices that their E-ZPass accounts may be closed because they have not been used in about a year.

If you do get an email from E-ZPass, you have to log into your online account and let the E-ZPass team know you want to keep your account open.

You can also call customer service at 877-762-7824.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.
ACSO: Stuarts Draft couple charged after allegedly stealing $50,000 from elderly woman
Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug...
Officials report Timberville man facing drug charge
West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Shenandoah University holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Shenandoah University holds mass vaccination clinics

Latest News

Deadline extended for WVa energy assistance program
A view of the barracks at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va.
VMI could alter honor court over racial disparity concerns
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia.
University of Virginia hosts virtual town hall ahead of spring semester start
NBC29 File Photo.
Organization helping families say goodbye to their loved ones virtually