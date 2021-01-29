E-ZPass drivers may have accounts closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - E-ZPass users who are not driving much anymore may soon have their accounts closed.

Some drivers are getting notices that their E-ZPass accounts may be closed because they have not been used in about a year.

If you do get an email from E-ZPass, you have to log into your online account and let the E-ZPass team know you want to keep your account open.

You can also call customer service at 877-762-7824.

