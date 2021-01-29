Advertisement

Gov. Justice appoints Acting State Tax Commissioner

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a new State Tax Commissioner.

Gov. Justice announced Friday that Matt Irby will take over the position.

The previous Tax Commissioner, Dale Steager, retired.

In August 2020, Irby was appointed as Deputy Tax Commissioner.

For the past six years, Irby has served as the Director of the Tax Account Administration Division.

He previously served as the Legal Division’s Technical Unit Supervisor. He has also worked for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy and for Legal Aid of West Virginia.

Irby has also served as an Administrative Law Judge at the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals and as an attorney for the State Tax Department. He has nearly two decades of public service experience.

“I am very proud and humbled to be appointed to this position by Governor Justice,” Irby said. “I am very passionate about my work for the State Tax Department and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue this work as Acting Tax Commissioner on behalf of West Virginia and the wonderful people of this great state.”

Irby earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marshall University and a law degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

