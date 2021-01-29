Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley to host virtual resource roundtable on evictions

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is hosting a series of virtual Resource Roundtables to educate service providers and the community about local and state resources during the pandemic.

Its next topic will be evictions, and it’s scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

According to a press release from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, representatives from Blue Ridge Legal Services will provide an overview of new laws that protect renters, as well as new requirements for landlords to evict tenants.

The press release also says representatives from Housing Virginia will present on resources to help tenants who need financial assistance, as well as landlords.

A question and answer session will follow.

The meeting will be via Zoom. The event is free, but registration is required in advance. You can register here.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the meeting.

