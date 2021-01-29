‘It’s just not acceptable’: Implementation of PEUC unemployment benefit program delayed, again

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Frustrations are mounting against the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) after it announced another delay in implementing one of the federally approved benefit programs.

On Wednesday, the VEC stated the implementation date for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program has changed, but no date was provided.

“More communication will be forthcoming,” the website said. “The FPUC additional benefit of $300 will also apply. Please monitor your Gov2Go account.”

On Jan. 6, the VEC released a timeline stating a target implementation date for this program was scheduled for that Friday (Jan. 8). However, on Jan. 13, administrators announced a delay in implementing that program along with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program; rescheduling the target date to Jan. 29.

“There’s been no payments for this continued assistance that was approved by Congress,” said Kevin Moorer, of Woodbridge.

Former President Donald Trump signed the Continued Assistance Act on Dec. 27, 2020. It allowed for the extension of several unemployment benefit programs, like the PUA and PEUC. However, more than a month later, some of those programs still are not up and running.

“How long must I go through this?” said Lachelle, of Richmond. “It has you questioning what did I do wrong?”

Both Lachelle and Moorer were laid off from their jobs during the pandemic; Lachelle working for a non-emergency medical transportation company and Moorer as a car rental agent at Dulles International Airport.

“They were affected very seriously by the pandemic,” Moorer said. “People stopped traveling.”

Both Virginians exhausted their benefits through the PEUC program in 2020 after exhausting their state unemployment insurance benefits.

Under the recently passed legislation, they can file claims for 11 additional weeks through the PEUC program. However, after several delays in implementing that program, it is now uncertain when they will see those benefits.

“There’s no explanation, there’s no apology, no nothing… stay tuned for further information,” Lachelle said.

“You just continue to get disappointed week by week,” Moorer said.

Both Moorer and Lachelle are doing what they can to stay afloat, but it has been difficult.

“My savings are dwindling; I have to pay rent,” Moorer said. "

“It’s painful not being able to pay your rent,” Lachelle said. “To have to figure out how you’re going to afford medication for your child because it’s not covered by your insurance.”

Dozens of Virginians reached out to NBC12 about their frustrations over this issue.

“This is absolutely outrageous,” said one viewer email. “You wait and wait for information [and] the dates just keep getting pushed out. It’s impossible to get anyone on the phone.”

“We were just told the date has changed and no further information is available,” Lachelle wrote to NBC12. “Most of us are hanging on by a thread. My thread broke a long time ago and now I’m drowning. I’ve worked since I was 15 years-old; this is the first time I’ve ever been without a job, because of this pandemic. I’m about to lose everything I’ve worked so hard for.”

“People are suffering, and this department can’t get their act together,” added another viewer. “I am out of work and haven’t received an unemployment payment in almost a month.”

NCB12 has reached out to the VEC on a weekly basis since the legislation was passed trying to figure out why these delays are happening. Like many Virginians, very little information is provided.

“Hopefully it will be implemented this weekend,” a spokeswoman said Thursday. “Updates are given on the website.”

Frustrations are mounting against the VEC after several delays of implementing a federal unemployment benefit program.

“It’s just not acceptable,” Moorer said.

“I have health issues; I’m taking care of parents with health issues and my children and all you can say to me is hopefully we’ll have this up and running by this weekend,” Lachelle said. “How long have we hurt?”

Meanwhile, many Virginians are calling for Governor Ralph Northam to step in.

NBC12 reached out to the Governor’s Office regarding these ongoing concerns with the VEC.

Spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky released a statement reading in part:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented economic harm to working Virginians, and Governor Northam remains committed to ensuring they get the benefits they deserve. The Virginia Employment Commission is working around the clock to implement new programs with new eligibility rules, due to federal changes in unemployment benefits under the Continued Assistance Act passed in December.

The Commonwealth finally received federal guidance on the PEUC program Wednesday, which is necessary to finish program changes for new benefits…

Getting payments to people as quickly and efficiently as possible continues to be one of Governor Northam’s top priorities. Many Virginians are hurting, and it’s critical they have the support they need to weather this health crisis.”

Wednesday’s recent update still stated the PUA benefit system had hopes of being operational by Friday.

Yarmosky provided updated information on Friday afternoon regarding that program.

“PUA will open for exhaustees tonight to claim new weeks,” she said. “For PUA customers who have claimed weeks that haven’t been paid, payments will start tonight. For new weekly claims, payments will start next week. The additional $300 per week will be included.”

Meanwhile, Lachelle and Moorer said they also face issues from members of the general public telling them to “go find a job.”

“There aren’t a lot of good jobs out there right now,” Moorer said. “There’s also the concern about COVID and the pandemic… all those things have to be considered. You’re putting yourself and your family at risk.”

“I’m out here and I’m trying,” Lachelle said. “I’m not just sitting out home trying to collect benefits and take advantage of the system… I’ve been working since I was 15 years old and some people younger. Never been without a job, but due to the pandemic, the job I thought I would retire from – I no longer have it.”

Another update from the VEC is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

