JMU adds home game Sunday against Drexel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has added a home game to its schedule for this Sunday, January 31.

The Dukes will host Drexel for a 2 p.m. tip-off at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The contest was added to JMU’s schedule after both the Dukes and Dragons had games this weekend postponed due to COVID-19 issues at College of Charleston and Northeastern.

James Madison is 8-5 overall (3-1 CAA) after an impressive 78-63 win over Towson on Wednesday. Drexel is 7-5 overall with a 2-3 record in CAA play.

