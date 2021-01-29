JMU spring football, spring sports limited to 250 spectators

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football games and other athletic contests during the 2021 spring semester will be limited to 250 spectators.

JMU athletics announced spectator guidelines for the upcoming spring season Friday with the following statement:

In accordance with the guidelines for health and safety precautions mandated by Virginia Executive Order 72, attendance at all home JMU Athletics events this spring, including football, will be limited to 250 fans and is expected to remain at that level through the end of the spring season.

Due to these limitations, fans at spring sports will be limited to only the families and guests of the participating student-athletes, coaches and staff. Tickets will not be available for Duke Club members, JMU students or the general public during the spring football season.

The limited fans attending games will be required to wear face coverings and provide a COVID-19 self-attestation, while physical distancing will be required of everyone in attendance. Additionally, tailgating will not be permitted on campus before or after any JMU Athletics events this spring.

In the event that the permitted facility and fan capacity is increased prior to the end of the season, JMU Athletics will reassess any opportunities for additional fans.

Continue to check JMUSports.com for updated schedules, as well as links and information on how to watch, listen to and follow along with JMU Athletics in 2021. All dates and times are subject to change.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.