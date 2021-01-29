Northam announces Smiley’s Ice Cream to expand in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Smiley’s Ice Cream will build a new ice cream manufacturing facility and retail store in Rockingham County.

In a press release, Northam says the project will invest more than $1.15 million and create eight new jobs.

Northam also says as part of the expansion, the company will source an additional 18,000 gallons of Virginia-produced dairy and an additional 2,500 pounds of Virginia-grown fruits over the next three years.

The press release says Northam approved a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to secure the project for Virginia, which Rockingham County will match with local funds.

“We are delighted to support this expansion by Smiley’s Ice Cream, a business that has found its sweet spot by bringing together entrepreneurship, Virginia-grown ingredients, and agritourism in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Governor Northam in the press release. “The company’s commitment to investing in Virginia farmers and agricultural products will further strengthen this rural economy and create exciting new opportunities in Rockingham County for visitors and residents alike.”

Smiley’s Ice Cream, which was established in 2001, uses fresh milk and cream from Mt. Crawford Creamery to make more than 80 specialty flavors, which are offered 16 flavors at a time.

Smiley’s makes many of their ingredients in-house.

Founder and owner Derek Smiley grew up making ice cream on his parent’s back porch, according to the Smiley’s Ice Cream website. When he was just starting in 2001, Smiley developed a mobile business inside a 12-foot enclosed trailer.

In 2015, Smiley added a new 20-foot trailer to the business.

In 2017, Smiley’s opened its first brick and mortar ice cream shop.

Northam says the new facility will allow Smiley’s to more than double production, increase storage and offer additional parking and seating areas, both indoors and out.

Northam says the new facility will be located in Bridgewater.

“Smiley’s Ice Cream is very grateful to receive this grant from Rockingham County and the Commonwealth,” said owner Derek Smiley in the press release. “This grant will help with the building of a truly one-of-a-kind ice cream destination for the Town of Bridgewater. We take great pride in supporting Virginia’s local farms by purchasing locally many of the fresh fruits used to make our ice cream and understand the fresh milk and cream coming from Mt. Crawford Creamery is the backbone of our great ice cream.”

