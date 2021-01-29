Advertisement

Northern Virginia business owner pleads guilty to $2.5 million pandemic fraud

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining $2.5 million in federal coronavirus loans and using the money to buy an airplane and luxury car.

Forty-nine-year-old Didier Kindambu of Leesburg, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to bank fraud.

Prosecutors say Kindambu applied for two loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program for his companies. He submitted fraudulent documentation that his companies employed dozens of workers with millions of dollars in payroll when in reality he had few if any employees.

Prosecutors say he spent the money on a Lexus, a Cessna turboprop aircraft, jewelry and other personal expenses.

