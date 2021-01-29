Advertisement

Region Ten promoting suicide prevention and awareness through drive-by event

Region Ten Fliers
Region Ten Fliers(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the past two years, rates of suicide have been increasing in the United States. That’s why Region Ten is raising awareness and helping people who may be struggling.

On Friday, Region Ten, the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition, and the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition hosted its second drive-by suicide prevention event for members of the community.

The organizations were handing out trigger locks, medication lock bags and boxes, medication deactivation bags, and Narcan.

“During this time we are asking that everyone does their part to keep their home and their community safe by using the safety devices that we’re giving out today,” Zarina Burdge, prevention program manager with Region Ten, said.

To learn how you can make your home safer, you can visit : RegionTen.org/doyourpart. For immediate crisis assistance, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-800-273-TALK or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 74174.

