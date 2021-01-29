Sentara outpatient clinics vaccinate select patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are a patient over the age of 75 with Sentara’s outpatient care in the Shenandoah Valley, make sure to check your online patient portal.

Since mid-January, the outpatient division of Sentara has been notifying patients age 75 and up if they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through its online portal.

“Within the message, there’s actually a link that you can click and it will take you to sign up for a spot to receive the vaccine,” Dr. Bruce Clemons, executive director for primary care services, said. “But, again, just 75 and above are being targeted at this time given our limited doses.”

Dr. Clemons said while the main hospital, Sentara RMH in Rockingham County, is continuing to finish up vaccinating first responders in phase 1A, two clinics in the Shenandoah Valley are able to vaccinate some of the area’s most vulnerable.

He said Sentara Medical Group has received 800 vaccines so patients with a current Sentara primary care physician are only eligible for these clinics.

“Of patients 75 and above, there are 12,141 patients. Obviously those are a lot more than what our 800 doses cover so we’re simply trying to get it out the best that we can and in the fairest manner,” Dr. Clemmons said.

He said the clinics are booked up for appointments over the next two weeks and unless they receive more vaccines soon they will no longer be able to offer the clinic to some patients.

Clemons said there is hope as they expect to see more outreach from the Virginia Department of Health that will dramatically increase the number of people who can receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.