Some school employees upset by changes in COVID-19 vaccine distribution process in W.Va.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some school employees in the Mountain State will now have to register online through the state to be place on a list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced Thursday.

“West Virginia, like the rest of the country, is working hard to administer vaccines as the country faces significant supply issues. West Virginia is the only state in the country to prioritize school employees as essential moving them to elevated status to receive the vaccine,” said the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications in a press release.

The WVDE said due to the heightened concerns regarding the rollout among school employees, they reached out to the state’s pandemic leadership team and the Joint Interagency Taskforce for Vaccine Distribution. All school employees, age 50 and above, who requested to receive the vaccine by the issued deadline will have received it through their county Board of Education. However, all other school employees, meaning those under 50 will have to register through the vaccinate.wv.gov website.

For that registration form: click here.

“(We) had so much trust in our state and in the state board of education that ‘hey you know, everybody is going to get their vaccine you guys are going to have that extra layer of protection, don’t worry,’” said Wayne High School Science teacher, Julia Fanelli. “But then to know there’s a lot of state officials who have already gotten their vaccine and it’s not their turn yet and now you’re not getting yours, that’s really disheartening and that’s how many of us feel after getting that email (Thursday).”

Rebekah Sword is also a teacher at Wayne High School and is under the age of 50, like Fanelli. Now they both say they’re worried because, they’re not sure when they’re going to get their shot.

“It (is) really frustrating and anger-inducing, it kind of feels like the rug being pulled out from under you,” Sword told WSAZ. “Signing up through the data base would still (give) preferential treatment for teachers and medical personnel but who knows and who knows how that’s going to go.”

Sword said she turned down an opportunity for a COVID-19 vaccine through a community college she teaches at because, she was going to get one through her school.

“If I’d known this was happening, I would’ve signed up there,” Sword said.

The state says West Virginia is the only state in the country to prioritize school employees as essential and employees who completed a survey earlier this year regarding their interest in receiving a vaccination, will not lose priority in the process.

School employees who are scheduled for a second vaccine will receive them at the school where they received their first dose. All others will be directed as needed upon registering with the state.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.