Sunny to start the weekend, snow to end

(WHSV) - Lots of sunshine to start the weekend. A strong storm system moves in this weekend with some snow lingering into early next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny for the day but a cold day with highs in the mid 20s for the Potomac Highlands. For the Valley, around 30 and into the low 30s. Breezy again, but not quite as strong as Thursday’s winds. Either way, it will still feel much colder than the actual high temperature with wind chills in the 20s when the wind kicks up.

Clear overnight, and the wind settles into the evening for the Valley. Evening temperatures in the 20s and a very cold night ahead. Lows tonight still frigid. Near 10 degrees for the Potomac Highlands. For the Valley low to mid teens. That’s about 12-15 degrees. A very cold night.

SATURDAY: A cold start to the weekend with temperatures rising into the 20s. A good amount of sunshine with some passing clouds for the day. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lighter wind makes it feel better than the previous few days.

High clouds building in for the night. Chilly with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers should start after about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: This is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We are expecting another winter storm to affect the area during the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be cold enough to support snowfall during the day. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Most of the accumulation will be Sunday (WHSV)

KEY DETAILS: The greatest accumulation for this event looks to be Sunday morning and probably into the early afternoon.

Snow should start as a dry, fluffy snow and then turn more wet through the day. Dry air should start to work in for the afternoon which will lead to more scattered and lighter snow showers and then lingering on and off through Sunday night. There will be breaks in the snow for the afternoon and evening. As moisture wraps around the back edge of the storm, snow showers will continue into Monday. How much will depend on the location of the low pressure. This track will determine if we see heavier wrap around snow bands leading to several more inches, or just on and off lingering snow showers with lighter accumulations. Part of our southern areas may see a little sleet mixing in Sunday afternoon. This would only be for very southern Augusta county into Rockbridge.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Start time: Looks to start after about 3 a.m. Saturday night, so snow should be in place Sunday morning. Sunday morning is when we should receive most of the expected accumulation.

How Much: Most areas about 4-8″. Higher totals, up to about 12″ across parts of the southern Blue Ridge, Shenandoah Mountain and the Alleghenies. Frederick county likely will see some higher amounts also due to snow bands on Monday. Keep in mind NOT all of the snow will fall Sunday, this is Sunday and Monday. But the majority of the accumulation will fall early on Sunday. The photo below is a two day snow total. We’re probably looking at the 3-6″ range for Sunday and then the additional accumulation for Monday.

End Time: Wrap around moisture will continue into Monday, likely tapering off later in the afternoon. This will be more scattered for Monday.

Impact: The most treacherous travel will be Sunday morning when the heaviest snow will be falling. Give road crews a chance to clear and treat roads.

2 day snow event (WHSV)

This will be a very pretty snow but with temps in the 20s Sunday night and early Monday morning, there will be slick roads and icy patches. Some hazardous travel conditions. Some delays and closures. Power outages not expected (although there can be some, widespread power outages won’t be an issue. High winds not expected.

MONDAY: Scattered snow showers will continue for most of the day. Some roads will be slick, so this will impact your morning commute. Plan for travel delays. Staying cloudy and cold for the day. Snow may taper off in the afternoon except across the Allegheny mountains. Temperatures remaining in the 30s, and staying there for the day. Mostly cloudy and cold for the night as temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 20s with some slick roads and black ice.

Snow showers into Monday (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A cold morning as temperatures slowly rise into the 30s, where they’ll stay once again for the day. Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers continue for the Allegheny mountains. Elsewhere there may just be a few flurries floating around. Partly cloudy into the night with temperatures falling into the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures creeping through the 20s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the day, and temperatures will rise pretty quickly into the 30s. The only exception is in the Alleghenies, where clouds will hang on for most of the day. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. These temperatures will allow lots of snow melt throughout the day. Mostly clear overnight and the winds calm, which allow temperatures to fall to near 20 in West Virginia and the lower 20s in the Valley. Any standing water from snow that has melted will refreeze overnight. Be cautious of slick spots!

THURSDAY: Temperatures rising to near 30 in the morning, so cold to begin the day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the day and a pleasant afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

