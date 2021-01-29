University of Virginia hosts virtual town hall ahead of spring semester start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In-person classes will be back in session for undergrads at the University of Virginia on Monday. Ahead of the spring semester, UVA leadership held a town hall and answered some questions about the safety of students, faculty, and the community.

The town hall started with President Jim Ryan’s reflections on what he called a successful fall and some of the lessons he learned.

“We learned the importance of adapting if circumstances change,” he said, citing an increase in testing capacity and isolation and quarantine space as adaptations the university made. “Last but not least, we learned the importance of staying both vigilant and humble.”

Many of the questions asked revolved around the COVID-19 vaccine. Attendees wondered: will UVA Health have a role in rollout when it comes time for students to be vaccinated?

“I think it’s a bit presumptuous right now for me to know if we will exactly be asked to do that, but we are ready to do that,” said Costi Sifri, the director of hospital epidemiology at UVA. “Whether that occurs before the end of the school year I think remains to be determined.”

In the meantime, even if you are one of the over 1,200 members of the UVA community who tested positive for COVID-19 in the fall, you’re encouraged to keep up your mask-wearing and social distancing.

“Even though you’ve had covid in the past, you still have to follow all the health and safety guidelines,” Sifri said. “COVID reinfections can occur. It’s not particularly common, but it’s been described.”

Ryan said that the spring may be more challenging “in some ways” than the fall “given the new and more contagious variants, given the cold weather, and given COVID fatigue.”

However, he shared a message to all ‘Hoos.

“It is going to take even more patience, vigilance, and creativity, especially until the weather gets warmer,” he said. “But I’m convinced one of the reasons we made it through last semester successfully is because we took responsibilities not just for ourselves, but for the entire community.”

