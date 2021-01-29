Valley Health urges patience with COVID-19 vaccine supply

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — Valley Health is urging the community to be patient with the fluctuating COVID-19 vaccine supply.

According to a press release from Valley Health, the hospital network, along with the Lord Fairfax Health District and the Virginia Department of Health, is currently vaccinating more individuals per capita than any other district in Virginia.

Valley Health says with the availability of additional vaccine doses earlier this week, the hospital anticipates administering another 10,000 first doses by February 1.

“Resilience and collaboration have been key for us over the last year as we’ve worked together and adapted to safely manage COVID-19 patient care,” said Nicolas Restrepo, MD, Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “It’s also been instrumental as we’ve navigated the community vaccination process, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health. Our vaccine supply remains unpredictable and our volunteer community has come together to staff clinics on short notice to guarantee we can get vaccines distributed as quickly as possible. We are grateful to all our staff and our community of volunteers for being part of this moment in history.”

Valley Health says it’s currently vaccinating high-risk individuals in Groups 1A and 1B, including individuals aged 65 and over and essential workers.

A statewide vaccination registration platform allows individuals to reserve a time slot for their vaccination at one of four sites:

James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center, Shenandoah University, Winchester, in collaboration with Shenandoah University

Warren County Health Department Auditorium, Front Royal

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock

Luray VFW, Luray

To register or learn more about the vaccination sites, click here. Residents should note time slots for each day open at noon the day before and fill up very quickly.

The press release also says Valley Health has recently established a call line to assist those without Internet access or a family member or friend to help them use the web-based registration site, which can be accessed by calling 888-441-5294. Valley Health says a limited number of appointments can be made for those without Internet access and call volumes are heavy.

Valley Health also says it’s important to note that individuals may not be able to get the vaccine if they are currently having COVID-19 symptoms, have had any other vaccine in the last 14 days, have had a severe allergic reaction that required medical intervention or are allergic to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine.

