Virginia Career Works to hold statewide virtual hiring event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re looking for employment or employees, Virginia Career Works is hosting a statewide virtual job fair on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

From 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. you can explore opportunities through the Commonwealth, and connect face-to-face with others.

“Because of the pandemic, the in person job fairs are not an option right now,” said Kaystyle Madden of Virginia Career Works’ Harrisonburg office. “The virtual platform has really given us an opportunity to bring the job seekers and the employers together in an online environment. I think it goes pretty quickly, pretty smoothly.”

She says, those who are registered, will be able to see job openings at the beginning of the event. Then, you can enter specific company’s virtual booths, to either chat or request a face-to-face conference.

Madden says, while it is virtual, you should still take time beforehand to make sure you are fully ready.

“It’s just like an in-person event,” said Madden. “Dress for success, be prepared, do your research before the job fair and be prepared with any questions you may have for the representative.”

Employers must be registered by Monday, Feb. 1st, and job seekers can register up until the day of the event on Thursday, Feb. 4th.

Employers register at: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/.../3518-virginia...

Job seekers register at: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/.../3518-virginia...

