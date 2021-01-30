Balanced effort leads JMU to win at Charleston

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nine players scored and three different Dukes recorded a double-double to lead the James Madison women’s basketball team to a 70-56 win at College of Charleston Saturday afternoon.

Jaylin Carodine came off the bench to score 13 points and grab 12 rebounds for JMU. Kiki Jefferson (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Anne Diouf (10 points, 12 rebounds) also recorded double-doubles for the Dukes. Rayne Tucker chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds while Jamia Hazell scored 11 points and dished out three assists.

FINAL



James Madison - 70

Charleston - 56



J. Carodine (JMU): 13 pts, 12 rebs

R. Tucker (JMU): 12 pts, 7 rebs

A. Diouf (JMU): 10 pts, 12 rebs

K. Jefferson (JMU): 10 pts, 11 rebs#JMU improves to 8-5 overall (4-2 CAA). Teams play again tomorrow at 1 p.m. — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) January 30, 2021

JMU improves to 8-5 overall and 4-2 in CAA play. The Dukes and Cougars are scheduled to play again Sunday at 1 p.m. at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.