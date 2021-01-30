Community members in Staunton push for an equity officer to be hired

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Staunton are calling for the city to have an equity officer to guide city leaders and policies by identifying where communities in Staunton are being overlooked and how to best address those disparities.

Jazmine Brooks and the Staunton Equity Coalition have already done research finding some of the gaps within the community.

“The data and statistics show gaps in terms of policing where, though we are only 11 percent of the community, black people have higher rates of encountering police and higher rates of incarceration, in this area alone,” Brooks said.

She added there are other gaps in education, employment, economics and housing among others.

Brooks said researching the data and applying it to address the issues, requires someone in a full-time position.

“It requires a particular skill set. You need to have that human resources background. You need to have a background in diversity, equity and inclusion, you need to have a background in justice and policy-making,” Brooks said.

Many people spoke out during the public comment period of Thursday’s city council meeting for the change they would like to see.

“The people are ready for something different, they’re ready for something new, they’re ready to do what is just and what is right, so I’m excited about the fact that they have shown up and they have stated their peace,” Brooks said.

She believes community members will have to continue showing up and pushing for change in order to see action taken, but she’s hoping Staunton can get ahead of the game.

“Also, and equity officer would help us to stay ahead of the game in other ways. We don’t always have to wait for somebody to mandate justice, to mandate what is right, to mandate what we should be doing anyway,” Brooks said.

She is hoping to see that an equity officer is included in the budget in the next fiscal year.

