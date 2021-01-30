Advertisement

Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled properly for allergens.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn’t labeled properly for allergens.

People with allergies to eggs or fish could be exposed in a batch sold to seventeen states, many in the West and Midwest.

Dole says the salad dressing and the topping kit were accidentally swapped in the production process.

No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported before the recall.

The packages all have a “best if used by” date of Jan. 26.

If you have questions, there’s more information on FDA’s website under safety recalls, or you can call Dole directly, toll-free, at 1-800-356-3111.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the accumulation will be Sunday
Sunny to start the weekend, snow to end
Smiley's Ice Cream.
Northam announces Smiley’s Ice Cream to expand in Rockingham Co.
Northern Virginia business owner pleads guilty to $2.5 million pandemic fraud
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,309 on Saturday
Methamphetamine and other controlled substances seized by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug...
Officials report Timberville man facing drug charge

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
COVID vaccine distribution inequities
Balanced effort leads Dukes to win at Charleston - TJ Eck reports
Balanced effort leads Dukes to win at Charleston - TJ Eck reports
A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building